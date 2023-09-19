King Charles state visit to France begins, royal family shares new details

Royal family has shared new details of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's state visit to France as Clarence is rolling out the red carpet for the British monarch at one of its most magnificent and emblematic monuments: the Palace of Versailles, which celebrates its 400th anniversary.

Royal family turned to its official social media handles on Tuesday to make the announcement about the King and Queen's first visit to the country since the monarch's accession, stating: "Their Majesties’ State Visit to France begins tomorrow. Keep an eye on #RoyalVisitFrance as the visit unfolds."

The 74-year-old monarch and his wife's first three-day trip to Paris and Bordeaux, starting Wednesday, includes a grand dinner at Versailles in the presence of over 150 guests in the Hall of Mirrors.

The King and Queen will dine on lobster made by France’s only female chef to boast three Michelin stars for the same restaurant during a lavish banquet at the Palace of Versailles this week.

Camilla and Charles will be guests of honour later that evening at a grand, black tie soirée held in their honour in the Hall of Mirrors.



French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Wednesday’s dinner echoes the state visit of Queen Elizabeth II in 1972 to impress the King, when she was greeted at the Palace by President Georges Pompidou.

Prince William and Prince Harry's father Charles's visit will make one more date in the Palace’s long history starting from King Louis XIII, to the French revolution and all the way to modern times that is being presented on its ground floor into the newly opened Gallery of the History of the Palace.