Prince William, Harry's rift will one day heal

A royal expert believes that Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry's rift will one day heal.



King Charles III's two sons' feud seems to be deeper than ever with relations between the pair being described as being "rock bottom". One of the last times the feuding brothers came together was exactly a year ago at the late Queen's state funeral.

A telling signal offered by William to an "excluded" Harry suggested there may be a flicker of hope they will one day bury the hatchet, according to the expert.

Harry and William joined their male relatives walking in several processions behind the monarch's coffin, including in London and again at Windsor Castle. Candid shots captured that day showed the royals waiting for the funeral cortege to arrive at St George's Chapel. King Charles, Princess Anne, Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, William and Harry were seen alongside the other male royals who walked in the procession.



Harry, in the pictures, appears to slightly keep his distance from part of the group, who seem deep in conversation with the King while the Earl of Snowdon, Sir Timothy Laurence and the Duke of Gloucester chat in another bubble.

Body language expert Judi James said it was obvious that Harry was "physically excluded" from the group at the funeral but there was a sign that William still cares about his brother.

She told a media outlet at the time: "Harry looks physically excluded or sidelined in this grouping with some royals gathering around Charles while the others stand with the Earl of Snowdon, almost with their backs turned to Harry.

"All the attention has been on Harry and William but they have performed a couple of forced-looking chatting rituals in the past, and in the Oprah interview it seemed to be his father that received all the really negative body language responses from Harry, rather than William."



She told the Mirror: "William does seem to have hung back slightly here, which could hopefully be prompted by empathy and the brothers might just be looking in each others’ direction and even speaking, even if their body language is not mirrored as usual."

Relations between William and Harry have long been strained despite their closeness in their younger years. The fallout is said to have begun before Harry’s wedding to former Suits star, Meghan Markle, with the duke accusing William of being snobbish to his bride.

