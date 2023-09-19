Russell Brand breaks silence with reaction to meme of Phillip Schofield

Russell Brand, who faces allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, has left fans guessing with his latest social media activity.

The comedian reacted to a cryptic tweet about TV presenter Phillip Schofield featuring 'dispatches' hashtag that was posted hours before Channel 4 doc revealed claims of rape and sexual assault.

The 48-year-old actor has liked one bizarre tweet featuring a meme of Phillip Schofield who stepped down from ITV following his admission to an 'unwise but not illegal' relationship with a much younger colleague earlier this year.



Brand, who has refrained from posting to his followers across his various social media accounts since denying 'very serious criminal allegations', has set tongues wagging by liking the cryptic tweet.

One Twitter user shared a GIF of Schofield smiling and dancing with the caption: 'If only #Dispatches'.

Schofield was ousted from ITV's flagship daytime TV programme This Morning in after he admitted to lying to the MoS about having an affair with a much younger This Morning runner behind his wife Stephanie Lowe's back in May.



During a live appearance on ITV back in 2013, Brand opened up about his addictive past and described himself as a "pest".

He said: "I was a pest. I would definitely fit into that category. I've got a lust for life Phillip!"