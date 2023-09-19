'High and mighty' Meghan Markle angers Montecito neighbours with attitude

Meghan Markle angers neighbours with attitude in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbours seem to be sick of the couple's attitude, saying they can not wait for the Sussexes to go.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly angered the locals with their lifestyle, with one of the couple's Montecito neighbour claiming that "Meghan is high and mighty and we cannot wait for her to go."

The locals, according to a new report, have a less than favourable opinion of the Sussexes, with the Duchess's attitude being a particular bone of contention.

One neighbour, in conversation with the Daily Express, said that she is "manipulating" her husband Prince Harry, a view also echoed by the former Suits star's own father Thomas Markle on Monday.

The neighbour added that they weren’t the only one that hasn’t warmed to the Duchess, and said her attitude has upset the entire neighbourhood.



Thomas Markle told Good Morning Britain that Meghan isn’t the person he once knew as his daughter. Asked if he blamed Harry for that, he added: “I don’t know if I blame her or Harry. I think she has an influence on Harry more than he does on her.”

One previously opened up on his attempt at welcoming Meghan and Harry when they first moved in, offering them some films about the history of the exclusive Californian enclave - but the Sussexes simply weren’t interested.



Harry and Meghan, who said goodbye to the UK for the US after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, enjoy their new life with their children in an £11.5million mansion in Montecito, located in Santa Barbara, California. The couple's home boasts a tennis court, outdoor swimming pool, and 16 bedrooms. Host of celebrity faces live nearby, including Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise and Fred Couples.

But, Meghan and Harry's neighbours do not seem to be very much impressed of their attitude and behavior as they have made several complaints about the couple for many reasons.

A recent survey found that 33 percent disapproved of Meghan, while 31 percent approved, giving the Duchess an overall net approval rating of -2. This is down eight points since the outlet’s last poll, conducted in June.



Harry, according to Newsweek survey, was liked by 39 percent of respondents and disliked by 27 percent, giving him a net approval rating of +12. This is also a drop on the previous poll, when he was on +18.