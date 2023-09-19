Harry, Meghan divorce 'imminent' despite loved-up display at Invictus Games

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is still in trouble, regardless of their loved-up appearance at Invictus Games 2023 all across last week.



Taking to Reddit, a user quizzed the members of community namely, SaintMeghanMarkle, on their opinion whether the Sussexes’ marriage still seemed to be in trouble in the wake of persevering rumors of divorce.

“Now that Invictus is over and we’ve seen dozens of photos and videos of the duo together, has anyone’s opinions changed regarding [their divorce]?” posted a user on the platform.

“Do you still think it’s imminent? You didn’t think a divorce was happening before, but now you do? Are you more convinced than ever they will never divorce? Just don’t care anymore either way?”

“Personally, I don’t think it’s happening in the immediate future. In 2-5 years maybe,” they added.

The comment section was shortly flooded with various speculations, including claims the Suits alum will keep making money off her royal connection until she can’t.

“There have been plenty of couples who put on the fake lovey dovey image of a marriage right up until the announcement of a divorce,” wrote one. “I think them getting a divorce will come down to whether or not MM thinks she can make more money with H or without him.”

“No. I don't think they like each other at all which is evident by Harry's complete change in demeanor when she shows up. That said, I think they're holding off on divorce until the Netflix contract expires,” a second user weighed in.