Meghan Markle issued warning over move that could destroy ‘comeback’

Meghan Markle is preparing to rebrand and relaunch her career after exiting following her husband, Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare.

Previously, royal biographer, Tom Bower, quoted sources that the Duchess of Sussex is “writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner.” Meanwhile, expert Richard Fitzwilliams concurred that the former Suist actress would generate “huge sales” from the potential project.

However, the Duchess may be risking her relaunch entirely if she is relying on spilling more royal secrets in the highly-speculated project.

Since Meghan is also associated with the Royal Family, it only adds to her popularity and celebrity status which is sure to boost sales, per Mark Boardman, an entertainment expert, who opined to Express US.

“There is undoubtedly huge interest in her personal story. Such a memoir has the potential to be a substantial money-spinner, both in terms of book sales and media deals,” he explained.

“Meghan Markle has the potential to make a substantial amount of money from her memoirs, ranging from several million dollars for the advance alone to tens of millions or more when accounting for royalties, international rights, and related opportunities.”

He also noted that Meghan’s memoir “could stir controversy and reignite debates surrounding her relationship with the Royal Family, especially if she chooses to reveal previously undisclosed details.”

Moreover, depending on the nature of the “bombshells,” Boardman also suggested that if Meghan could destroy her chances of a relaunch impacting her “career and reputation in various ways with an almost impossible task to make a further comeback.”