Royal Family gears up to welcome new member to their brood 'soon'

file footage

Royal Family is awaiting an addition to their family as it has been reported Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are planning another baby.



The couple commemorated their daughter Sienna’s second birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 18, and are already planning baby number two, as per OK!

"Beatrice wants another little one then she will consider her family complete," a source spilled to the outlet.

"She’s been telling friends for quite some time now that it is the right time to add to her family and she wants to do it soon so that her children are all close in age,” they explained.

Though Sienna is Princess Beatrice's only child, her husband Edo is also a father to son Christopher aka Wolfie, 7, whom he shares with former partner Dara Huang.

"Edo has a son and a daughter now and is very happy, but he’s keen to add to his brood one more time," the insider shared with the outlet.

"Beatrice considers Wolfie one of the family and she treats him like her own, but she also thinks it’s important that she and Edo have another baby before it’s too late," they added.

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and shares the title of Princess alongside her sister Eugenie.