Selena Gomez shares 'weird but incredible' dating experience

Selena Gomez has shared details of her first romance and opened up about her emotional journey.

The Who Says singer spoke candidly about her dating experience in a private interview she conducted with James Franco for V Magazine. The pop star acknowledged that her opinions on love have evolved over time.

To add to the stress, the Calm Down singer reportedly mentioned her "first love" during the interview. Pink Villa claims that although though she didn't mention Justin Bieber by name, it is generally accepted that she was alluding to him.

“It was a powerful experience,” she recalled.

Selena went on to say during the interview, “I was 18 years old, and it was my first love. The older I get, I’m guarding certain things more. After being put through the scrutiny, I understand what it is.”

The Rare Beauty founder added, “When you’re young and you’re being told so many different things … it almost felt like all we had was each other, like the world was against us, in a way. It was really weird but it was incredible.”

According to the magazine's sources, Selena also talked about episodes of anxiety and depression as she admitted, "It just makes me very anxious. I wouldn't leave as often for a few months when I was a little depressed.”