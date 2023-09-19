Prince William adopts 'celebrity-free' attitude on US trip unlike Prince Harry

file footage

Prince William’s US trip was laden with brief moments of anxiety as he gears up to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York.



The Prince of Wales was photographed chatting up with Pete Malinowski, co-founder of the Billion Oyster Project, after landing in the city earlier this week.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James revealed the next in line for the throne could be seen “experiencing some feelings of anxiety,” owing to his left hand fiddling with his jacket, which formed a “partial barrier ritual.”

"But otherwise his body language suggests a desire to look informal, un-regal and rather sweetly upbeat here,” James continued.

“His open-mouthed, rather excited smile and wave is a show-stopper because he’s regurgitated the shy, bashful but also playful facial expression and look that he wore so much as a child.

“The wave is friendly and, again, a royal and a celebrity-free gesture, with the hand held low to connect in a more accessible, down-to-earth way," Judi explained.

"William also listens intently as the man speaks to him," she suggested, "with his hands clasped low in front of his body and his mouth puckered slightly to signal he’s very much there to listen and learn."