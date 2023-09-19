Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders secretly ties knot with beau Amanda Blank

Matt Helders and Amanda Blank first linked together in 2020

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has reportedly tied the knot with girlfriend Amanda Blank.

The couple, who had been dating for three years, married in a secret wedding ceremony over the weekend, according to The Sun.

The Philadelphia based rapper took to Instagram to tease the union by sharing a photo of the duo locking lips, as a diamond cut ring glistened on her wedding finger.

“I really love you the most,” she captioned the post alongside an emoji of a ring.

“Can you believe????” expressed Helders in the comments.

“I love you too - trouble and strife!!” he added.

Helders’ marriage to Blank comes four years after he divorced his first wife, Breana McDow, after eight years together.

The musician shortly struck a romance with the model, after meeting on the set of music video for Arctic Monkeys 2011 singles Suck It And See and Evil Twin.

The pair confirmed their engagement in 2013 and exchanged vows in Italy three years later.

Together, they are parents to daughter Amelia Darling, 7.