Russell Brand loses THIS job after recognised as 'sexual predator'

After Russell Brand was regularly accused of being a “sexual predator,” he lost his final prominent television position.

The comedian and actor was hired in 2018 to serve as a judge on Comedy Central's Roast Battle, but he left after just one season after being publically mocked on camera for allegedly sexually assaulting women.

Katherine Ryan, the judge of the Roast Battle, criticized Russell frequently while filming, but her assertions were left out of the final edit, according to three persons with knowledge of the Fulwell 73 production.

Russell was the target of rumors in the comedy and TV sectors, but Katherine claimed that he was still able to work on primetime series.

In an interview on the BBC series Louis Theroux Interviews last year, Katherine said she confronted her “anonymous” co-star without revealing Russell.

She said, “I - in front of loads of people, in the format of the show - said to this person's face that they are a predator.”

Deadline asserts that Katherine was undeniably talking about Russell only because it was a “litigious minefield” and she had not been directly assaulted by him.

Brand’s Bipolarisation Tour has also been postponed because of rape and sexual allegation on him by five women including a 16-year-old.