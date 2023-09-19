Prince William makes subtle move to avoid ‘clash’ with Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton each had their own important public appearances to make on Monday in two different parts of the world.

William touched down in New York for his two-day trip in New York ahead of his Earthshot Prize Award and have an environmental summit with U.N. Secretary-General António GuterresAntonio Guterres.

Meanwhile, Kate arrived at the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton in Somerset, making her debut as the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm. King Charles had granted his daughter-in-law with the title last month.

Prince Harry’s estranged brother arrival was notably quiet, as many royal watchers pointed out on social media that there were no paparazzi images of the royal.

“I keep looking for stuff on his arrival here and there is not one thing, not even on the news yet,” one fan stated on Monday before William’s engagements in US began.

In response, a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote on the platform, “I read somewhere that PW intentionally didn't share today's iternary[sic] with the press as he didn't want to clash with Catherine's Naval visit today. If true, then he's an even greater husband than we give him credit for.”

Another user mentioned a royal protocol, “Think it is also protocol, where one doesn’t overshadow the other.”

A user noted that it also has to do with security concerns for the future king. “He might want his meetings with potential partners and partners private,” pointed a royal watcher.

“Security reasons too,” responded one other.