Aubrey Plaza was 'hurt' after losing out on THIS role in the MCU

Aubrey Plaza wanted to star in Deadpool 2 alongside Ryan Reynolds

Aubrey Plaza expressed frustration over missing out on a chance to star alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the 39-year-old actress revealed she was called to audition for the role of Domino in the then-coming sequel, however, she couldn’t go through with it due to work commitments.

“I had just come off a plane and I think I was shooting Legion at the time,” explained Plaza, “and I really wasn’t in a good zone because you have to be in an auditioning zone and I was in a ‘work zone.’ That one hurt.”

“Me and Ryan Reynolds, what could go wrong? We would be great together,” she added.

Noting that “everything happens for a reason,” The White Lotus star admitted there were a “lot of roles that I really wanted that I didn’t get.”

Nonetheless, out of all of them, Plaza shared that missing out on the role of Domino “sticks out to me for some reason.”

The comic book role eventually went on to Zazie Beetz, who garnered fans' praise for playing the probability-altering, luck-based assassin to the tee.

Despite losing out on the role, Plaza is dipping her toes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.