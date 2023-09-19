Zayn Malik skips Gigi Hadid’s party for daughter Khai’s third birthday?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s daughter Khai had a slime-themed star-studded party for her third birthday, which was attended by aunties Bella Hadid and Blake Lively.
Hadid hosted the party at New York’s Sloomoo Institute – an interactive slime museum – on Saturday afternoon, three days before Khai’s actual birthday on September 19.
The supermodel booked a private room accessible only through a separate, secret entrance to accommodate the star-studded guest list, which included Ryan Reynold's wife and Hadid’s long-time bestie.
However, Hadid’s ex-boyfriend and musician baby daddy, Malik, with whom she shares custody of Khai, was not seen in any photographs of the slime-tastic bash.
Last year, the doting father planned Khai’s 2nd birthday celebrations, which Hadid lauded as the “best party” in an Instagram post about the event.
The former One Direction member and the supermodel ended their six-year relationship in 2021 after Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, accused Malik of hitting her. Though he vehemently denied these allegations, the Pillow Talk singer was sentenced to nearly a year of probation along with anger management programmes.
Despite their contentious breakup, the ex-couple share a “happy” co-parenting relationship, according to the Next in Fashion co-host in an interview with the Times of London in March.
Meanwhile, Malik, 30, has kept low while upholding his fatherly responsibilities, even crediting Khai for giving him the confidence to re-enter the spotlight, according to his first interview in six years with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
The former boyband sensation recently made his musical comeback after a two-year hiatus with his single Love Like This released in July.
