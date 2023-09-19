Kevin Jonas gushes over wife Danielle Jonas on her birthday

Kevin Jonas pens a heartfelt birthday note for wife Danielle Jonas

Kevin Jonas has expressed his profound love for his wife Danielle Jonas as he penned a sweet birthday note for her.



The eldest member of the popular band, Jonas Brothers, dedicated a heartwarming post on Instagram to her wife, in honour of her 37th birthday.

Kevin shared a snap of the couple embracing each other in front of a white wall.

"How did I get this lucky? Happy birthday Danielle. I love you so much!," he wrote.



As the 35-year-old shared the birthday tribute for her wife, birthday wishes started to pour in for Danielle as the couple's fans couldn’t stop admiring over the two.



A fan wrote, "You guys are lucky to have found each other."

"A beautiful old fashioned loving lady with a love of God and family. Happy Birthday," another said.

Among so many wishes, Danielle has received another notable tribute from her sister-in-law and popular actress, Priyanka Chopra.

The Citadel actress who is married to Kevin’s brother, Nick Jonas, shared a beautiful photo of the mother of two and wrote, "Happy Birthday Gorgeous! Wish you love and all the good things in the world!"



Kevin and Danielle tied the knot in December 2009 and shared daughters Alena Rose, 9, and Valentina Angelina, 6.

