Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori reduced to 'personal assistant' role in marriage

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is dubbed Kanye Whisperer among friend's circle

Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori has been reduced to the role of rapper’s personal assistant despite having adept credits to her name.

Censori, who is Masters’ in Architect and Design, was employed with overseeing the Donda rapper’s real estate projects before the twosome tied the knot in a non-legally binding ceremony earlier this year.

According to a source, the Australian native has merely become a medium of communication between Kanye and people who are working with him on various projects, for her ability to soundly communicate with the rapper.

"Bianca is a brilliant woman. Really just brilliant. She went to school to be a designer and an architect but she ended up being more of a personal assistant for a lot of Ye's affairs,” shared an insider with The Sun.

They went on to explain that Censori tried to remain involved in West’s real estate projects after marriage; however, her endeavors get sidelined due to the fashion mogul’s own commitments.

"It would be like all of sudden, she's like, 'I gotta go here with Ye, I gotta go with him there.' She was trying to get as much done as she could, but Ye's schedule takes precedence. People in his circle call her the Kanye Whisperer,” the source said.