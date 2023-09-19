Jennifer Garner offers up her shoes to man in wheelchair, paparazzo helps

Jennifer Garner and an LA paparazzo banded together to help a man in need in a spontaneous and touching interaction on Sunday.

A celebrity photographer spotted the 13 Going on 30 star in her car when she lowered her window and began conversing with a homeless man in a wheelchair.

The Save the Children philanthropist then handed the white-haired man a care package brimming with everyday essentials. She also offered him food and some cash.

Upon noticing that the disabled man was completely barefoot, Garner then stepped out into the beach parking lot, knelt down, and rolled some warm gray socks on his feet with her own hands.

The Peppermint alum, who was all smiles as she spoke with the man, even tried putting her own shoes on the man’s feet. Unfortunately, they were too small.

Thinking on her feet, the casually-dressed actress spotted the by-standing paparazzo in question and sprinted towards him.

She then asked the photographer, who coincidentally turned out to be the right size, if she could “buy [his] shoes for [the man]. He needs a shoe.”

However, the shutterbug, who had been observing everything unfold, insisted that the Golden Globe winner take his sneakers for free.

The Good Samaritan also offered up a blanket he had in his car to top off this wholesome interaction.



Right size finally in hand, Garner then tenderly put the shoes on the man’s feet.