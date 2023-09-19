Gisele Bundchen talks ‘tough’ Tom Brady divorce as he moves on with Irina Shayk

Gisele Bündchen got candid about her struggles with mental health issues while also dealing with her difficult divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady.

The Brazilian supermodel, 43, sat down for a wide-ranging interview with People Magazine in which she also addressed the circumstances she went through while finalising the divorce with the NFL athlete in October 2022.

“It's been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” she said. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years before they called it quits in 2022. The couple shares two children together Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

While she was going through the divorce, the model reportedly had an “epic fight” over his shocking decision to “un-retire” from the NFL six months prior. Moreover, she was also privately dealing with two ailing parents.

The former Victoria’s Secret model shared that if she didn’t have all the different tools such as meditation and exercise, “it would've been very hard.”

Despite the split, the couple appears to be on amicable terms. Bundchen has often expressed her support for Brady on social media. Meanwhile, Brady penned a Mother’s Day tribute this year, which also included a shoutout to the supermodel.

Currently, Bundchen is still single, while Brady has been romantically linked to Irina Shayk since August. Entertainment Tonight previously quoted a source that said Brady and Shayk are having a great time together” but are “not super serious yet.”