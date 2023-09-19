Priyanka Chopra reportedly on bad terms with former business partner and pal

Priyanka Chopra seemed to have left the joint business she started with pal Maneesh Goyal just after two years as feud rumours circulate.

The wife of Nick Jonas and Goyal turned their upscale Flat Iron District Indian restaurant, Sona, into an elite spot in New York. The news of Chopra-Jonas exiting the business in the summer came as a shock to many.

Amid reports that the Love Again actress left the business on bad terms, The Post revealed that Chopra-Jonas’ bestie Anjula Acharia cohosted a Diwali party last fall at the Pierre Hotel with Goyal. However, this time Goyal is hosting a separate one at the Mandarin Oriental.

An insider likened the situation as parents divorcing, stating, “It’s like, who’s going to Mom’s party and who’s going to Dad’s?”

A rep for the Quantico alum previously told People Magazine that the actress “will invariably be a proud” of Sona and it is a “significant moment in her career.”

The statement continued, “Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India.”

Meanwhile, Goyal stated that it was a “a dream come true” to work with the Citadel actress as he announced parting ways professionally.

“We’re grateful for her partnership and support,” he told the magazine. “While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead.”