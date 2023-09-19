Vicky Kaushal details parents' feelings towards Katrina Kaif: 'They find a daughter'

Vicky Kaushal said that his parents found a daughter in his wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal recently revealed his parents feelings towards his wife Katrina Kaif, stating that they always wanted a daughter like her.



In conversation with Aaj Tak, the Sardar Udham actor shared that his life become ‘joyful’ after getting married to the love of his life.



"There is a joy in life. And, like my parents always say. We always wanted a daughter. So, we got a daughter. So, yes, it is a very good feeling to be married," said the actor.



Talking about Katrina’s reaction towards his female fan following, Vicky shared his wife appreciates that her husband is loved by so many people.



"She wants that love to grow. That love is different. The audiences’ love… we are working hard only to multiply that love."



During an interview with India Today, the Bollywood actor who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie The Great Indian Family talked about his bond with film star wife and her reaction towards his work.



"Katrina is my biggest critic; she is the most brutal critic… She is a straight bullet. If it is good, even then she is straight and if she doesn't like anything, then also she will be upfront about it," Vicky shared.



Bollywood's most-loved couple, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021 in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan.