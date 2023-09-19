Prince William's NYC plans reveal key detail about meeting Prince Harry

Prince William is in New York City for a brief visit and has big plans that does not include meeting up with his brother Prince Harry.

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales arrived in the United States on Monday to take part in The Earthshot Prize's second Innovation Summit as well as other meetings and events.

“I think this is a very positive trip for Prince William, and most importantly, really establishes him as a statesman on the world stage,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET.

“What we're seeing here is William lobbying for something he's passionate about -- protecting and saving the planet -- but also showing off what we call this soft power, the ability of the royals to really lobby politicians and change makers.”

On Monday, William got right to work, visiting the Governors Island Billion Oyster Project, which is working with communities in New York City to restore oyster reefs to the harbor.

The Prince also went to the UN and met with António Guterres, the secretary-general of the organisation.

However, Prince of Wales' two-day trip itinerary does not include any meeting with brother Prince Harry, who now calls the US his home.

“This is the second time that William's been in America in a year, and, of course, with America being Harry's new home you might expect there to have been some sort of a visit. Alas, it's not going to happen. There are no plans for the brothers to meet while they are in the same country,” noted Nicholl.

On the contrary, while William is occupied in New York City, Kate Middleton is “carrying out her own engagements” in the United Kingdom, according to the royal expert.