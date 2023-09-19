This Morning Josie Gibson opens up about her beautiful bond with son Reggie

This Morning Host Josie Gibson opens up about her 5-year-old son still sharing her bed, and reveals the heartfelt reason behind it.

The popular host, 38, shares son Reggie - her only child - with ex-boyfriend Terry from whom she separated just three months after giving birth.

But as far as new romances go, the single-mother, who last month revealed she was 'in love' with an as yet unnamed new boyfriend, admitted the only person she wants to share a bed with at the moment is her son.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she joked: 'I want him in there forever - he will be until he's 18!'

She continued: 'The only man in my life is my Reggie. I want to protect him. I'd have to be going out with someone a year before I introduced them to Reg. You've got to be careful that people are with you for the right reasons.'

Josie also revealed the dynamics of her relationship with ex boyfriend Terry.

She explained how they share their time with their son, with him taking Reggie 'two to three' nights a week and Josie having him on the others.

There is no animosity between the pair, it appears, as Josie admitted: 'I would never have been able to do what I've done if it wasn't for Terry.'

Last month, Josie shared a cryptic caption about 'liars and cheats' one week after admitting she was in love with her mystery new boyfriend.