Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead's PDA-filled day at his first soccer game

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead steal the spotlight on his soccer season kickoff.

Renee Zellweger displayed support for her partner, Ant Anstead, during his inaugural soccer game of the season last Sunday.

Amidst the match, the 54-year-old actress and the 44-year-old television presenter shared a romantic moment as they locked lips during halftime.

Zellweger, famous for her role as Bridget Jones, has been the subject of engagement rumors since July.

The low-key actress opted for a discreet presence at the game, where she came out to cheer on Anstead's semi-professional soccer team, the US affiliate of Southampton FC.

For her game-day attire, the two-time Oscar winner donned a laid-back look featuring a gray V-neck sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

During the soccer game, Renee Zellweger was seen sporting dark brown hiking boots, neatly tucking her pants into them.

Ant Anstead, on the other hand, wore his team's uniform and added a black hoodie during halftime.

The couple's romantic journey began in June 2021 when they met on Ant Anstead's Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride.



