Susanna Reid finds Holly Willoughby voice ‘appealing’

Following vocal chord issues that caused her to sound like "Holly Willoughby with bronchitis," Susanna Reid made her comeback on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old broadcaster had been missing from the show since her voice failed her during last Tuesday night's National Television Awards (NTAs).

Upon her grand return to the ITV morning stalwart, Reid discussed how her croaky voice left her feeling like she had “smoked 20 cigarettes a day”.

She told her co-host Ed Balls: “I felt like I’d been vaping. I sounded like I’d been smoking 20 a day. It’s so frustrating.

“ I think I sound like Holly [Willoughby] you know she’s got that little catch in her voice, which is so appealing. But about two days ago, I sounded like I had Holly but with bronchitis.

“I had no voice at all on Saturday night and I don’t really understand what’s gone wrong. I felt mildly ill, nothing you wouldn’t work through.

“If everyone stayed off when they had the mild sniffles then work wouldn’t get done.”

The ITV star pulled out of her GMB presenting duties at the last minute on Wednesday morning after losing her voice at the previous night’s NTAs and was replaced by colleague Charlotte Hawkins.