Reese Witherspoon shares inspirational message about turning dreams into reality: Watch

Reese Witherspoon has recently shared an inspirational message about making dreams happen on social media.



Taking to Instagram, the Sweet Home Alabama actress encourages her fans and followers not to wait for someone but to take small steps towards your “goal”. It’s all about taking charge of your own life.

Dishing out a piece of advice to her followers, Reese says, “Do not wait around for the phone to ring for someone to make your dreams happen.”

“You have to do something literally every single day to push your dreams forward.”

The Wild actress explained, “No one is thinking about what you wanna do or how you wanna do it or what the mark in the world that you wanna make is. That’s upto you. So, you have to actually do something to make it happen.”

“And you can do it and you are gonna do it today,” she added.

In the caption, Reese wrote, “Don’t wait around for someone else to make YOUR dreams happen! Do one thing TODAY that moves you closer to your goal. Right now.”

The actress’ fans took to comments section and commended Reese for her influential advice.



“Reese this is the most influential advice, thank you for sharing it. It’s sooooo true,” one commented.

Another remarked, “Thank you honey for this Monday motivation!! Showing to the girls after school also, they will love.”