Gabrielle Union shares her experience of Beyoncé's Renaissance show with daughter

Gabrielle Union has recently shared her experience of attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour with her daughter in Los Angeles.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Gabrielle opened up about her four-year-old daughter Kaavia James Wade’s first concert experience.

“It was Kaavia’s first concert outside of seeing characters perform at Disneyland,” said the 50-year-old.

Gabrielle revealed, “It was way past her bedtime since she goes to bed no later than 7 and Bey doesn't go on until 8:30/9. She was absolutely delirious.”

The Bring It On actress mentioned that her daughter thought that it’s a Blue Ivy concert and not Beyoncé's.

“I had to explain to her that Blue is only a small part of the concert. Kaavia was there for a Blue Ivy concert, while the rest of us were there for Blue, as well as her mom,” explained Gabrielle.

The actress dished, “So, when it was Blue’s time to come on, we took them down closer to the stage so she could see, and that was really the only time she was laser-focused.”

“She is obsessed with Blue, so Blue comes on and then when she's off and Beyoncé comes back, she's like, ‘Where's Blue?’”

Gabrielle added, “She was eager to get back to her besties and we're like right there, watching the Queen do her thing on the biggest stage, and Kaavia's like, 'Blue is gone? The mom is cool but she hasn't even sung Single Ladies.”

In the end, the actress quipped, “Kaavia had a good time at the Blue Ivy concert, as we've started calling it in our house.”