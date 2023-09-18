Daniel Craig not a ‘traditional handsome’ guy as other Bond actors, says Casino Royale director

Casino Royale director Martin Campbell has recently addressed his concerns for casting Daniel Craig in place of Pierce Brosnan as 007.



Speaking to Daily Express UK, Campbell said, “My only reticence with Daniel…he was really a superb actor, there’s no doubt about that.”

“It was the fact that with people like Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan was that they were all traditional-looking Bonds. All handsome guys, all sexy, all very attractive to women and so forth,” explained the moviemaker.

Campbell further said, “Daniel was obviously tougher and rugged, but he wasn’t a traditional handsome guy.”

“So, I just thought about that for a minute and apart from that, absolutely it was always him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Campbell pointed out that the decision to cast Craig in Casino Royale is “very democratic”.

“You sit around a table…It was myself and the producers, casting director, etc. And you go through the eight people and you put your hand up as you talk through each person and ultimately everybody has to be unanimous in their decision, if you see what I mean,” explained the director.

However, Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams told Entertainment Weekly back in 2021, “It was unbelievably negative, I have to say. The press response was awful and I felt so sorry for him, but in a funny kind of a way I think it almost spurred him on to do his damndest to prove everybody wrong.”

Interestingly, Craig played the role of Bond in five movies. His last movie as Bond character was No Time to Die released in 2021.

Currently, no announcement has been made about next James Bond actor from the franchise.