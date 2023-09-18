Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's viral pictures with dog trigger debate

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry sent fans wild with one of their surprising stunt during their presence at Invictus Games in Germany, triggering a debate on social media with their sweet gesture to a puppy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's one particular moment caught the attention of royal fans as the couple gave the excited pup lots of attention, including cuddles and belly rubs.

The US-based couple in viral pictures, can be seen holding a dog, named Hope, who is a future assistant dog and part of the Belgian team. Meghan and Harry's fans have fawned over the series of images that were taken at the cycling track during day six of the Games.

Royal fans turned to X, formerly called Twitter, to comment in the photos, with one writing: "Adorable pictures. So much love."

Meanwhile, one diehard fan of the Sussex reacted to the photo in a surprising way as he wrote: "Dogs are known to be a great judge of characters and this picture shows us how good Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are."



Another appeared agreeing to the comments, writing: "Little dog recognises good people."

While, others just remained reluctant to judge the moment a nd simply wrote how "cute", "adorable" and "gorgeous" the shots were.

Meanwhile one person appeared to say that Harry and Meghan paid a tribute to the late Queen, who's known for having several puppies in the Palace.

A part from it, Meghan and Harry have three dogs back home in Montecito, a black labrador named Pula, and two rescue beagles called Guy and Mia.

On Saturday the pair closed the Invictus Games, with Harry giving a moving speech focusing on the competitors. Meghan did not join Harry on stage and instead sat and watched inside the stadium.