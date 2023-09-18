Does Meghan Markle smoke? Duchess of Sussex under fire over leaked photo

File Footage





Meghan Markle had seemingly taken up smoking as a pastime habit and eagle-eyed royal watchers could not help but look back at moments that indicted that the Duchess of Sussex seemingly enjoyed a smoke.

In the initial scenes of Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the former actress could be seen covering her hair with a towel as she emotionally bared her feelings all which there was smoke in the background.

"I just really want to get to the other side of all this. I don’t really know what to say anymore. Unfortunately, in us standing for something, they are destroying us," she said.

The presence of smoke led many to believe that the Duchess of Sussex was a habitual smoker.

Later on, as fans went on a deep dive over the photo it emerged that in 2019, a woman, allegedly Meghan, was smoking as she held a cigarette.



She was seen reclining on a poolside lounger at a fancy hotel holding what many believed was a cigarette.

The image had garnered strong reaction as the Duchess was pregnant at the time with her and Prince Harry's first child Archie.

Despite the backlash, Kensington Palace had refused to comment on the photo and did not provide any clarity.