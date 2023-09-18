Kristen Bell cautioned Russell Brand to not ‘mess’ with her on Sarah Marshall set

Kristen Bell opened up in her throwback interview that she cautioned her co-star Russell Brand not to “mess” with her on the set of Forgetting Sarah Marshall in 2008.



Reportedly, Russell has recently been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

It is also reported that the allegations took place between 2006 And 2013 when Russell was a presenter for Radio 2 and Channel 4.

Looking back at the press promotion of the movie, Kristen said, “Russell didn’t try to mess with me or get in my pants. He knew I would lop his (expletive) off.”

Kristen featured as Sarah Marshall in the comedy movie, whereas Russell played her boyfriend Aldous Snow.

In another interview, Kristen revealed she had “intimidated Russell from the start and threatened him not to try anything”.

“I made it really clear from the beginning that I would sock him in the (expletive) if he tried anything. So, he was intimidated.'

Meanwhile, Kristen disclosed that Russell mentioned she “would be the perfect mate for him”.