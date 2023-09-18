Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dazzles in snaps from secret vacation

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shares beautiful snaps from her recent vacation

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood mega star Shah Rukh Khan, has recently shared some beautiful pictures as she spent some leisure time with nature.



The 23-year-old posted a breathtaking picture and a video from her secret vacation on Instagram.

In the photo, Suhana can be seen standing on ship deck, with a mesmerising a sunset ahead as she dressed in a sleeveless pink long dress.



The rising star also shared a brief video while enjoying a ride inside the resort amid lush greenery.



She brushed away her hair and passed a cute smile for the camera.



Following the footsteps of her father, Suhana will be making her acting debut in Bollywood with the upcoming Netflix project, The Archies.



Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also features Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.



The teen musical-comic film will release on Netflix in December.

