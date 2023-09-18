Olivia Rodrigo postpones Australian promotional tour over unforeseen circumstances

Olivia Rodrigo has recently postponed her upcoming Australian promotional tour for her new album Guts.



It is reported that Rodrigo, who was booked for interviews to promote her second album, cancelled her tour due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

A Universal Music Australia spokesperson told DailyMail.com, “Olivia is devastated that she won’t be able to make it, however she's so excited to see her Australian Livies in 2024.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo’s first album Sour, released back in 2021, was a blockbuster as it spent eight weeks at number one on the ARIA chart.

Previously, the American singer took to Instagram to celebrate the success of second album, Guts reaching number one on the US Billboard album chart.

Rodrigo posted a mischievous selfie of herself sticking her tongue out with a caption, “'This is how I feel right now.”

Earlier this month, it was reported Olivia was finally heading to Australia following her record-breaking success Down Under.



The songstress was also going to host a Q&A session with her fans on September 22 along with several local media interviews too.

Interestingly, Rodrigo has three No. 1 singles in Australia, including her recent song, Vampire. Her biggest hit in Australia is Good 4 U, which was reportedly certified eight times platinum.

Last month, Olivia became the youngest person ever to receive a Brit Billion Award for achieving one billion UK streams.