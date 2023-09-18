Kate Middleton breaks character on visit to Royal naval base in Somerset

Kate Middleton looked in high spirits as she arrived at Royal Navy Air Station in Yeovilton on Monday, Sept. 18.

The Princess of Wales exuded professionalism in a £549 black blazer featuring gold button from Holland Cooper, pairing it with trousers and £650 black pumps with a thick heel from Gianvito Rossi.

Her brunette tresses were blow-dried into bouncy waves as she let her long, thick locks fall on her shoulders and her old-school fringe accentuating her facial features.

For the day-out, Middleton glammed-up with a nude lip and a bronze eye with a hint of hint glistening on her cheeks.

The Princess broke the ice at the air traffic control tower by chatting up with its personnel, and breaking into a laughter at one instance.

During her visit to an aircraft hangar, the mom of three couldn’t hold back her giggles as she tried on an inflated emergency lifejacket around her neck.

Princess Kate’s visit to the naval base follows her appointment as commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm last month.