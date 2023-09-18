Tim Burton's honest response to Nicolas Cage cameo as Superman in The Flash movie

Tim Burton has recently shared his thoughts on Nicolas Cage cameo as Superman in The Flash movie.



Speaking with the British Film Institute via Variety, Burton revealed how he felt the trend of using artificial intelligence (AI) platform for characters which they did for Cage and Michael Keaton’s Batman in 2023 DC movie.

“It goes into another AI thing, and this is why I think I’m over it with the studio. They can take what you did, ‘Batman’ or whatever, and culturally misappropriate it, or whatever you want to call it,” said Burton.

He explained, “Even though you’re a slave of Disney or Warner Brothers, they can do whatever they want. So, in my latter years of life, I’m in quiet revolt against all this.”

During the interview, he also shared his feelings about the scrapped Superman movie.

“I don’t have regrets. I will say this: when you work that long on a project and it doesn’t happen, it affects you for the rest of your life,” continued Burton.

The director pointed out, “Because you get passionate about things, and each thing is an unknown journey, and it wasn’t there yet. But it’s one of those experiences that never leaves you, a little bit.”

For the unversed, Burton was going to direct Cage as the Man of Steel in Superman Lives in the late 1990s. However, the film got shelved after spending nearly two years in pre-production.

In another interview with The Independent, Burton slammed AI reimagination of Disney characters.

“I can’t describe the feeling it gives you. It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul,’” he added.