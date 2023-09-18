ITZY's Lia pauses work commitments amid severe stress, anxiety

ITZY's Lia announces to take a break from her work after facing extreme tension and anxiety

Lia, a member of South Korean girl group ITZY has announced to take a brief break from her scheduled activities due to her deteriorating health conditions.

JYP Entertainment, the agency associated with the singer has issued an official statement regarding her health and future activities.

The statement revealed that the decision of taking a break has taken after Lia experienced 'extreme tension and anxiety.'



"Lia underwent consultation and examination as she is experiencing extreme tension and anxiety about carrying out her scheduled activities and received medical advice that she needs rest and treatment," the statement reads.



The agency further informed that this decision was taken after considering other members of the group as well.

"With the artist’s health as our top priority, after careful discussion with the members, we decided that Lia will not participate in scheduled activities starting from today and will take a break for the time being to focus on her treatment."

Later, the South Korean rapper took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note, informing her fans that she is taking 'some time off to fill herself first.'

As per Soompi, Lia’s note reads, "It’s been six years since I began this journey together with the members I met through our shared dream!"



"…I felt like I needed to take some time off to love and fill myself first. As I always say, I sincerely hope that MIDZY [denoted to her fans] will be happy. I will work to return in good health in order to repay how much MIDZY wait and worry for me."



The all-girl group ITZY was debuted on February 12, 2019.

Apart from Lia, the group also consists of Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna.