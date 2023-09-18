 
Monday September 18, 2023
'Straight out of film': Harry Styles, Taylor Russell look 'in love' during steamy outing

Taylor Russell and Harry Styles sparked romance rumors after the former attended the singer’s Vienna concert in July

By Web Desk
September 18, 2023
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were spotted in Mayfair London
Harry Styles was spotted with rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell at Mayfair London over the weekend.

As per a tip received to celebrity gossip account on Instagram, DeuxMoi, the twosome was spotted chatting up and making out in front of Nkora Coffee before heading inside for a date.

“Hi Deux. A friend who lives in London just saw Harry Styles and Taylor Russell,” read the tip. She was walking in Mayfair and saw them laughing and making out in front of Nkora Coffee (they then went inside).”

Straight out of film: Harry Styles, Taylor Russell look in love during steamy outing

The rest of the tip revealed that As It Was singer “looked tired but otherwise happy!”

Both Styles and Russell were apparently sporting purple jackets for the outing.

The tipper’s friend who originally saw the stars claimed the pair “looked really in love like it was out of a movie.”

Russell and Styles first sparked romance rumors after the former attended the singer’s Vienna concert of his Love on Tour in early July.

A source told The Sun at the time, “Harry and Taylor have been spending a lot of time together. She is a huge fan of his music.”