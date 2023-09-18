Harry, Meghan shut down divorce rumors with 'secret sign' at Invictus Games

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle conveyed a significance message via their fashion choices at the Invictus Games 2023.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines for their back to back coordinated appearances at the game event in Dusseldorf, Germany all across last week.

According to PR expert Mayah Riaz, the pair’s fashion choices reflected the longstanding practice of celebrity couples in the entertainment industry.

"It can be seen as a way for couples to visually demonstrate their unity and present a harmonious front to the public,” told Riaz to The Mirror.

"Coordinating outfits suggest that Meghan and Prince Harry are unified at the moment and are presenting a sense of harmony between them,” she continued.

“When a couple is seen sporting similar looks, it can create a visual representation of their togetherness and shared values.

“It sends a message that they are on the same page and support each other in public and private," shared Riaz.

However, the PR expert expressed skepticism over relying solely on the pair’s fashion choice to “gauge the state of a relationship,” as she noted, “Relationships are multifaceted and complex, and fashion choices are just one aspect of a couple's overall public persona.”