Zac Efron appears in adorable moment with siblings a month after big career blow

Zac Efron shared a heartwarming moment with his siblings as they all appeared to step out for some family time.

The High School Musical alum, 35, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share a glimpse into their adorable outing, as he was joined by brother, Dylan, 31, and his two half young half-siblings Olivia, 3, and Henry.

Zac and Dylan’s father, David shares daughter Olivia and son Henry with second wife, Jenny.

In the first IG Story, The Greatest Showman star was seen playfully holding Olivia as she clung to his legs. Zac’s baby sister was dressed like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, with a blue plaid frock and wearing the signature glittery red shoes with white socks. Her hair was also styled in adorable double braids in theme with the outfit.

In the second Story, the Disney alum had the song We're Off to See the Wizard by Judy Garland and Ray Bolger playing in the background as he played with Olivia in the short video clip.

Finally, the Baywatch actor then posed for lovely picture with all the siblings together in a candid moment, all smiles and laughing.

The appearance comes just a month The CW pulled Zac’s travel show, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, off air after only two episodes.

An insider told National Enquirer at the time that the actor is “crushed” to find out that “so few people were interested.”

They added, “He’s taking it really hard. That is the biggest blow about getting cancelled - Zac enjoys travelling.”