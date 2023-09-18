Piers Morgan has ‘strong opinion’ on Russell Brand sexual assault claims

TV star Piers Morgan has shared his perspective on allegations comedian Russell Brand is facing after he was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse during a seven-year period.

The allegations, which Brand, 48, strongly denies, were made in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

Before the programme aired last night, the Get Him to the Greek star released a statement, which can be read in full here, claiming his 'transparency regarding his promiscuity' has been 'metastasized into something criminal'. However, after the bombshell documentary, in which Brand was branded a 'devil', a 'groomer' and a 'narcissist' by his alleged victims, comedian Jo Caulfield claimed "people could have stopped" the actor - who is also known as Rusty Rockets.

Meanwhile, former Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan took to X, formerly Twitter, writing: "The allegations against Russell Brand are horrifying, & the investigative reporting behind them exemplary. BUT he’s denied them & language being used on here - his accusers being labelled ‘victims’ or ‘survivors’ etc - infers guilt + criminality. He's entitled to due process."



Four women have accused Brand of sexually assaulting them between 2006 and 2013 while he was a BBC presenter and appeared in Hollywood films.

The joint investigation involving The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches also uncovered accusations of Brand's controlling, abusive, and predatory behavior.

