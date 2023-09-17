Sylvester Stallone gets back his 'strongest' support

Sylvester Stallone reunites with his most dedicated source of support.



Last year, Sylvester's wife, Jennifer Flavin, initiated divorce proceedings, but after a month, they decided to reconcile and give their marriage a second chance.

Amidst all of this, it was heartening to witness the couple supporting each other. Flavin was present during the premiere of her husband's documentary, "Sly," which took place at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

The 77-year-old actor and his 55-year-old wife remained close to each other while posing for numerous photos on the star-studded event's red carpet.

Stallone, known for his recent moment of shadowboxing with Pope Francis during a trip to Italy, was joined by several other individuals at the premiere, including Don Herzfeld, Rebekah Chaney, and his brother Frank.

For the occasion, the star of the Expendables franchise chose a navy blue jacket and matching slim-fitting pants. Flavin, on the other hand, wore a stylish black lace dress as she accompanied her husband to the event.

The documentary reflects on the performer's life and documents his journey through career highs and personal lows.

The feature's director, Thom Zimny, recently spoke to USA Today and expressed that he was able to uncover aspects of Stallone's personality that had previously been withheld from the public while working on the movie.

'I've loved all (Stallone's) films since childhood, but I started to realize in the making of this that I was getting a side of a man that just had not been seen before,' he said.

The filmmaker went on to speak about the actor as an individual and discussed how he saw the performer as an inspirational figure.