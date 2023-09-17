What is Britney Spears returning with this time?

Britney Spears is preparing a massive musical comeback after her divorce from Sam Asghari.



The Baby One More Time singer, after 25 years of her debut which she released as a 16-year-old, stormed the world charts, she has been looking into venues for a potential Las Vegas residency.

Fans would know that the Princess of Pop had moved over her problems if she made a trip back to Sin City.

She was still subject to a conservatorship during her previous four-year residency, which began in 2017, which allowed her father Jamie and others legal power over her estate, career, and personal life.

Regarding Britney's visit to Resorts World Theatre last week, a source stated: “Fans are crossing their fingers this means getting to see her again in an epic Las Vegas residency concert. Resorts World has been trying to woo her for a year and Britney feels the time is now right.”

A month before her 40th birthday two years ago, the singer, who is currently going through a divorce with husband Sam, triumphed in a well-publicised court case when a US judge removed the conservatorship.

Meanwhile, it is said that Britney has ended her rumoured relationship with her former housekeeper. Following the announcement of her divorce from her estranged spouse Sam after just over a year of marriage, she was connected to former coworker Paul Richard Soliz.