‘Loyal’ King Charles breaks crucial promises to Queen Elizabeth

King Charles had shown his utmost loyatly to Queen Elizabeth II when he was the Prince of Wales, but did not hestitate to turn back on his word after his ascension.

Charles made some deliberate decisions after succeeding the throne, even if it meant going against his late mother's wishes.

Before the longest-reigning monarch passed away in September last year, Elizabeth explicitly expressed her wishes for Camilla in a February 2022 letter.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the late Queen said.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

However, at the Coronation ceremony held in May of this year, Camilla ascended as Queen rather than Queen Consort as Charles became king.

In another instance, Prince Andrew was stripped off of his military titles and patronages after he settled his sex scandal case in March last year and his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein came to the forefront.

The disgraced royal was banned by the late Queen to wear the ceremonial robes in public during her last Garter Day at Windsor Castle in June.

However, at his own coronation, the King allowed his brother to wear ceremonial robes, which hold a lot of significance to the royal family.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was not allowed to don his military uniform on key events. He wore a morning suit with his medals to the Coronation just like he did at the funeral of his late grandmother.

In fact, Charles also booted out Harry and Meghan from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, which was a wedding gift from the late Queen to the married couple in 2018.

While it may have been in an effort to slim down the monarchy, Charles harbours some bitterness towards Harry especially after his explosive memoir Spare came out.

Although, in her last days, the Queen reportedly hoped that Harry would return to family.

Despite the rift, Harry pointed out in his memoir, that Charles was advised by the Palace to stay quiet and submissive to the Queen.



“[Charles had] been advised that the Heir shouldn’t ‘do too much,’ shouldn’t try too hard, for fear of outshining the monarch.”

Now, it seems that the monarch is now stepping out his mother’s shadow to make his own mark.