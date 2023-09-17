Rosie O’Donnell strongly suggests Drew Barrymore not to resume her daytime talk show

File Footage

Rosie O’Donnell has recently advised Drew Barrymore to stop recording her talk show amid the ongoing writers’ strike.



On Saturday, Rosie took to Instagram and posted a screenshot of an essay from Elizabeth Grey who shared her thoughts on Drew starting production of her show.

Rosie picked three pieces of advice for Drew from Elizabeth essay.

“Stop taping the show. Stop asking audiences to cross the picket line. Then ask someone to help you craft three declarative sentences,” read part of an essay.

Rosie stated, “They should follow along these lines: I made an error. I apologise to the WGA for disrespecting the work of professional writers. I apologise to all union members who are withstanding real hardship as I live a life of luxury.”

In the caption, Rosie wrote, “advice 4 @drewbarrymore” alongside a heart emoji.

Rosie also joined the industry fraternity to criticise Drew for filming the new season of The Drew Barrymore Show even though the show’s writers were on strike.



Earlier in May, the Never Been Kissed star showed support to the writers by rejecting the gig hosting MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Meanwhile, Drew’s announcement resulted in her being dropped from hosting the National Book Foundation this year.

Last week on Friday, Drew also tried to defend her decision to resume production on her show in a since-deleted video shared to her Instagram.