Prince Harry moved to 'tears' in Invictus Games closing speech

Prince Harry's 'inner emotions' were at the forefront of his Invictus Games closing speech, as per a body language expert.



While speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said that the Duke of Sussex gave away his deepest emotions as he was seen looking rather emotional despite trying to put on a brave face.

"It was very telling of Harry's inner emotions during this closing ceremony that he appeared to have written a rather lecturing, hard-hitting speech to his audience, which he tried to deliver with the pacing, fist-waggling, finger-pointing style of a military leader."

"However his body language told a different story as his emotions leaked out and at times took over. At one point he appeared tearful when he stopped speaking and wiped his mouth with his hand," she said.

She went on to break down more moments from the closing speech and said that Meghan Markle's husband acted reserved as he seemingly felt under pressure, as made apparent in moments of inexplicable fidgeting.

Judi said: "These emotions were visible from the start when some non-stop lip-licking and lip-clamping looked like a sure sign of pressure or nerves. His pointing and pacing looked like a show of strength but then there was a hugging of the mic with both hands and some ear-scratching that looked like self-comfort or self-distraction rituals."

"His body language veered between leadership and humility and one of his only smiles came after he spoke in German for a couple of phrases. Unlike his usual style there were no jokes, no banter, no show-boating and no love-story-style references to his wife or his family."