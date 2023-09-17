Tiffany Haddish hits back at trolls after being slammed for photobombing Shakira at MTV VMAs

Tiffany Haddish has recently hit back at online trolls who slammed her for “harassing” music icon Shakira at the MTV Video Music Awards.



Haddish shouted, “Shakira! Shakira!” on a number of occasions at the awards ceremony and even tried to “navigate” through a crowded room. But Shakira didn’t pay heed and took selfies with fans and left the place.

In the photos circulated on internet, Haddish could be seen photobombing Shakira several times while she tried to pose for photographers while holding her two awards.

Haddish later faced backlash by Latin singer’s fans for annoying her at the event.

However, Haddish shared strong response to all her critics, saying, she’s not concerned by the noise online.

“When people make videos about me or talk about me Good or bad. I just think Thank you all for making me more famous and relevant,” wrote the comedian on X, previously known as Twitter.

She added, “I see it's driving the enemy crazy cause they really want to be where I am… It will never happen.”

Haddish first reacted to the criticism on Friday, where she again highlighted her celebrity status.

“This soooooo interesting to me. If you feel like I did to [sic] much All of y'all better be buying @shakira new album! This experience has Aloud me to realise how truly popular I am. I appreciate all of your opinions. Thank You Shana Tova,' which means 'Happy New Year' in Hebrew,” penned Haddish.