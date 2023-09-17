Ben Affleck cuddles ex Jennifer Garner amid marital troubles with Jennifer Lopez

Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted cosying up to each other in the Air director's car while their daughter was seated in the passenger seat.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the former couple, was seen embracing in the car, after they picked up one of their daughter, Seraphina, in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 13 Going on 30 star, who was sat in the back seat, scooted forward to hug Affleck, who leaned into the hug, giving a glimpse of his wedding band from his current marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

The affectionate display wasn’t one-sided though, as the Gone Girl actor was caught reciprocating the loving gesture by leaning his head towards Garner and nestling against hers as she beamed at Seraphina.

The award-winning filmmaker then drove Garner back to her own car.

As the Peppermint actress, dressed in a white tee, blue jeans and carrying a colorful flannel, got out of the car, she flashed Affleck one more smile before hopping into her own.

After calling it quits on their 13-year marriage in 2018, Affleck and Garner, both 51, have upheld a friendly relationship as they co-parent their three children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, and Samuel Garner.

In fact, Affleck’s current spouse, Lopez, has praised Affleck and Garner’s co-parenting relationship, admitting to Vogue in 2022 that they "work well together."

Affleck and the Jenny From the Block singer rekindled their early 2000s flame in 2021 and celebrated their one-year anniversary this July.

However, their fairytale romance hasn’t been immune to speculations, with some claiming that Affleck doesn’t have the strength to "stand up" to Lopez’s "extreme" micromanaging tendencies, according to National Enquirer.