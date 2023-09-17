Jamie Foxx doing 'fantastic' amid romance with 'sweetheart' Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp sparked romance rumors last month

Jamie Foxx is basking in the bliss of new romance with Alyce Huckstepp.

Speaking to People, a source revealed the Ray actor's new beau is "a total sweetheart."

Foxx and Huckstepp first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted dining with a group of Nobu in Malibu, California, in August.

The couple also enjoyed a brief getaway to Cabo over Labor Day weekend earlier this month.

Though the twosome hasn't made any official public appearances together, the Australian native did attend the world premiere of the actor's Netflix film Day Shift in August 2022.

An extra on the set of Foxx's BetMGM commercial dished on the actor's dynamic with his new flame, as she was present on the set to support him.

"They seemed cozy," the insider shared in July.

"[Foxx] had people around, but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors," they added, noting that the Oscar winner was "incredible to work with."

Foxx's latest romance comes after the actor went through "hell" following a mysterious medical emergency earlier this year.

The Burial star is already a father to Corrine, 29, and Anelise, 14, whom he shares with his exes Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis respectively.