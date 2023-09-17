Singer Irish Grinstead of girl group 702 passes away at 43

Irish Grinstead, a singer known for hit song Where My Girls At passes away at 43

Irish Grinstead, a member of the American girl group 702, known for hit songs like Where My Girls At, has passed away at 43.

Irish’s sister and fellow group member, Lemisha Grinstead confirmed the sad news on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Lemisha paid a heartfelt tribute to her late sister.

She wrote, "It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening."



Without revealing the cause of Irish’s death, Lemisha has reminisced the good old time spent with her fellow group member.

"She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within."

"Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life!"

The late singer's pal asked her fans and well wishers to remember her in their prayers.

"We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family," concluded Lemisha.



The all-girl group consisted of Grinstead sisters and Kameelah Williams.

They made their debut in the music industry with the release of their first album, No Doubt, in 1996.

The album featured singles including Steelo, which also was used as the theme song for Nickelodeon’s TV show Cousin Skeeter.

The second album named as 702 was released in 1999 which featured the group's hit song, Where My Girls At.



During their musical journey, the girl group was nominated for an American Music Award, a BET Award, and multiple Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.



