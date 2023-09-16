Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner’s divorce can get nasty over kids’ custody battle

File Footage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reportedly an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement to take care of money matters amid their divorce, but the custody battle over their two daughters could get horrible.



A source spoke to National Enquirer, “It's the same old Hollywood story where the couple announce how they want to resolve things amicably.”

“But Joe's already splashed big bucks on a high-profile divorce attorney and the kids are the only real contention,” alleged an insider.

Source told the outlet, “I think this is a case of actions speaking louder than words.”

The source claimed that Sophie’s alleged partying lifestyle could affect the custody arrangements which was the reason Joe said that he filed for divorce on September 5.

“Joe and Sophie went into this marriage as polar opposites,” said the source. “Friends were surprised they even got married in the first place because they were an odd match and never seemed compatible from the start.”

The insider mentioned, “Sophie’s of the European mold where drinking is very much part of the social experience. The trouble is that's not something Joe wants to be around.”

“Plus, she is always going to want to spend time in England and he's going to want to be in the states.”

RadarOnline.com learned that Joe has reserved attorney Thomas Sasser, who represented Tiger Woods in his high-profile divorce from Elin Nordegren.

The source added, “Divorce is not something Joe wanted, but it's become painfully apparent that they aren't suited to one another in the long term. Right now, they're in an odd transition phase while trying to find an arrangement that suits them both.”