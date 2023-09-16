Princess Beatrice husband is ‘skilled’ at showing affection to his wife

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi makes a sweet gesture for Princess Beatrice and it is adorable.



Edoardo took to Instagram on Saturday to express his love and admiration for his wife ahead of their daughter Sienna's upcoming 2nd birthday.

He shared a photo of the two of them happily attending the Vogue World event in London on Thursday night.

In the caption, he wrote: "My beautiful wife, bringing joy to my life."

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in a floral cape dress, while Edoardo donned a white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers and a bow tie.

Royal fans rushed straight to the comments to share their love for the doting post. One Instagram user wrote: "Lovely couple. Princess Beatrice is so beautiful." While another added: "Beautiful couple."

"Both looking fabulous," a third penned.

Another photo shared from the night saw a rare moment of PDA for the couple, as Edoardo planted a kiss on his wife's cheek in an adorable snap.

Edoardo's heartfelt post comes days before the pair are due to celebrate their daughter Sienna's 2nd birthday.

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born on 18 September 2021 at 23.43 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. She is currently tenth in line to the throne.